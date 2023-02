ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbers who stole money from a Dollar General at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the store at 2236 Zebulon Road, police said.

The suspects appeared to be two males that fled in a vehicle with undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

If you can assist with identification, please call 919-823-1818 or message the Zebulon Police Department on Facebook.