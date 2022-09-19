RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus.

Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a person wearing a white trash bag over their clothes and a wig with black hair. Police said the suspect was a Black male between 5’6” and 5’7” in height. No other suspect information was provided.

Campus police said the suspect left the area on foot but they don’t know which direction he went.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or 919-878-3561.

Police distributed the information in a Wolf Alert in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998.