Armed robbery, high-speed chase leads to arrest, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating what they are calling an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police say the robbery happened Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. at the BP gas station located on 4330 Louisburg Rd.

The suspect fled after completing the robbery, police say.

A short time later, officers located a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed near Milburnie Road.

Officers initiated a short pursuit on Oakwood Avenue near Hill Street.

The vehicle subsequently hit a curb on Swain Street where the suspect jumped and ran.

He was taken into custody a short distance away. Police say evidence from the robbery was located in the vehicle.

There were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

