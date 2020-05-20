Armed robbery suspect killed had initiated shooting with Raleigh police officers, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man killed in a May 13 officer-involved shooting was hit during a shootout with two Raleigh police officers, according to a report released by the department on Wednesday.

David Tylek Atkinson, 24, was confronted by officers responding to an armed robbery. It was reported at 7:18 p.m. on May 13 at a convenience store located along the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue. Officer Brown was directed to Farris Court, which is where officers were told Atkinson had fled on foot.

Brown saw Atkinson standing at the corner of a white SUV in a parking lot along the 100 block of Farris Court. Atkinson drew his weapon and shot Brown in the chest, the report said.

The bullet was stopped by a ballistic vest Brown was wearing.

Brown returned fire. Atkinson ran across the parking lot, still pointing a gun at Brown. Officer Pekich, who responded to the scene with Brown, heard the exchange of gunfire and saw Atkinson running across the parking lot. He fired at Atkinson. Brown then fired his weapon again, and Atkinson fell to the ground, the report said.

Atkinson dropped his gun and the stolen money and merchandise he had been carrying, the report said.

Atkinson was taken to WakeMed in an ambulance. Brown was driven there in a patrol vehicle. Brown was treated and released. Atkinson died at the hospital, police said.

Video released by Raleigh police from the incident is below:

More headlines from CBS17.com: