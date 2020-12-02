Armed suspect forces Knightdale Dollar Tree employees into office during robbery

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – An armed suspect forced employees of a Knightdale Dollar Tree into an office before making off with cash late Tuesday, town officials said.

A 911 call reporting the robbery at the business on Widewaters Parkway came in around 11 p.m.

An investigation revealed a man armed with a gun entered the store and forced employees into an office in the store, officials said.

He demanded money and then left the scene with what officials said was an “undisclosed amount of cash.”

Knightdale police searched the area with the help of K9s but the suspect was not located.

Town officials said no one was injured and no shots were fired during the robbery.

“It is frustrating to see another act of violence occur within our community in such a short space of time,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. “Regrettably, it is not uncommon for police departments to see an increase in certain crimes around the holidays.”

Knightdale police are still investigating the armed robbery of a bakery on Nov. 25.

Video of that robbery shows armed suspects waving guns during the robbery.

Town officials said the two robberies are not believed to be connected.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 919-217-2269.