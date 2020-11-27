Armed suspects rob patrons, employees at Knightdale bakery, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Patrons and staff at a Knightdale bakery were robbed by armed suspects Wednesday evening in an incident the police chief called “selfish and reckless deviance.”

Several calls reporting the robbery at the La Mexicanita Bakery came in around 7:20 p.m., Knightdale authorities said.

Some of the calls reporting hearing gunfire at the bakery located at 301 N. First Ave.

Knightdale police arrived on scene and learned three or four armed suspects entered the bakery and robbed two patrons and employees, Knightdale officials said.

The suspects fired shots at the bakery as they left the scene in a red sedan.

“This is nothing short of selfish and reckless deviance,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. “Our local businesses are struggling in the wake of this pandemic. It is reprehensible that anyone would compound that stress and endanger human life with this kind of inexcusable behavior.”

No one was injured during the robbery.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information to contact them at 919-217-2264, especially those who may have been in the First Avenue and Main Street area of downtown Knightdale on Wednesday between 7 – 7:30 p.m.