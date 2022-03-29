RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with Raleigh police and other law enforcement agencies, conducted a raid on two homes in southeast Raleigh Tuesday morning.

A resident in the neighborhood told CBS 17 they were awoken around 6 a.m. to someone on a loudspeaker claiming they were with the FBI and telling a neighbor to exit their home.

The witness said that there were approximately 20 law enforcement vehicles and 30 to 35 armed SWAT officers outside two homes – 2424 and 2500 Evers Drive.

The witness said the main focus of the search was the home located at 2424 Evers Drive, which operates as an auto repair shop.

CBS 17 reached out to the FBI for information regarding the raids and was told by a spokesperson that “the FBI is conducting court-authorized activity” on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office.

When pressed for more information, the spokesperson said that the raids involved sealed federal documents and there was no further information they could reveal.

Raleigh police confirmed their involvement in the raids but said they were not informed of the specifics of the case by the FBI.

The FBI told CBS 17 that no one was arrested during the execution of the search warrants, but the witness said they saw one person led off in handcuffs.

Authorities had the entire street blocked off while conducting the raids.

Multiple vehicles were towed away from the home located at 2424 Evers Drive, the witness said.

CBS 17 has reached out to authorities for more information.