RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigation led to the identification and arrest of Jabril George McDougald. He faces two charges related to the shooting—assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McDougald was given a $300,000 secured bond for the charges.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, this shooting remains under investigation.