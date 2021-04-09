Arrest made after 2 men shot at The Bison Bar in Raleigh last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Friday night announced an arrest after two men were shot at a Raleigh bar last week.

Jason Lamonte Winstead in a photo from Raleigh police

The shooting was reported on April 1 just after 11:30 p.m. at The Bison Bar, which is located at 815 E. Whitaker Mill Road, according to Raleigh police.

The area is across from Snoopy’s Hot Dogs and beside Jerry’s Grill, both of which are near the corner with Wake Forest Road.

Police said they responded to a shooting call at the bar and found two men who had been shot. Both were transported to the hospital with “what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Raleigh police said Jason Lamonte Winstead, 28, was arrested in the case.

Winstead was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, according to a Raleigh police news release.

He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.