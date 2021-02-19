Arrest made after 2 shot outside Raleigh dollar store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 30-year-old Wake County man faces charges after two people were shot Thursday afternoon outside a dollar store on N. Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Marquavious Rashad Evans (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The shooting, which was first reported around 4:15 p.m., happened outside of the Family Dollar located at 1100 N. Raleigh Blvd.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital.

Marquavious Rashad Evans, whose address is just east of Raleigh city limits, was taken into custody at WakeMed late Thursday, arrest records how.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He received a $150,000 secured bond.

Raleigh police did not provide further information on the shooting.

This story will be updated if information is released.