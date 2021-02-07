Arrest made after husband shot while intervening in altercation involving his wife in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say an arrest has been made after a man was shot during an argument in a neighborhood southeast of Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Cedar Rail Road, which is off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said in a news release that a man was shot in his leg while intervening in an “altercation” involving his wife and a man.

The victim was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eric Shawn Paris, who fled the scene, was named as a person of interest, Curry said.

Sunday, Paris, 43, was taken into custody during a traffic stop and is facing charges in the shooting, Curry said.

Charges against Paris include assault with a deadly weapon – serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon and felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Eric Paris in a photo from CCBI

