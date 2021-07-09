Arrest made after man dies at hospital following shooting, crash on Raleigh Boulevard, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A 27-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a man who died after he was shot following a crash along Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Darius Lamar Watson, 27, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by felon in connection with the shooting, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to the 400-block of S. Raleigh Boulevard around 9:39 p.m. on July 1. They found a man who had been shot after he was involved in a crash. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, a news release said.

Police said the man died at the hospital. He has been identified as Antonio Luis Quinones, 26.

A person who called 911 after the shooting, who was also shot, said they were lucky to be alive.

The 911 caller said they witnessed the car that Antonio Luis Quinones was riding in strike the back of a dually truck.

The caller said he rushed alongside the car to check on the passengers. He confirmed he saw the driver with his head down and not moving after being shot.

However, the 911 caller said the passenger of the vehicle pulled a gun on the caller, but narrowly missed.

The caller told the 911 operator they were “blessed to not be dead right now” and did not know how the passenger missed them at close range.

The 911 caller said the crash happened on Raleigh Boulevard after crossing over U.S. Highway 64 at the stoplight before Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The caller also said the driver of the dually truck fled after hearing gunshots and he did not get many details of either the truck driver or the shooter due to darkness.



