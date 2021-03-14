Arrest made after man killed in Wake County shooting south of Raleigh

Andre Joseph Cleveland, 25, of Raleigh in a photo from CCBI.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials said an arrest had been made in a deadly shooting that happened south of Raleigh late Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 9600 block of U.S. 401/Fayetteville Road, south of Raleigh, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival on scene, deputies found the shooting victim laying in the front yard of the residence,” the news release said.

Deandre Jason Green was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

“It’s believed the suspect and victim were arguing prior to the shooting,” Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said in the release.

Andre Joseph Cleveland, 25, of Raleigh is charged with murder, according to Curry.

Cleveland is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.