RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged in a Raleigh shooting that killed a man and injured a woman earlier this month, police said Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported just before 1:20 a.m. March 5 in the 3400 block of New Birch Drive, which is just off Rock Quarry Road east of Interstate 40, police said.

When police arrived at the small shopping complex, they found an injured woman. A man with a serious gunshot wound was also found by officers.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but David Chavis, 34, later died, according to police.

Kyshaun Norrell, 26, of Oxford, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting, police said.

The woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The area of the shooting is a strip mall where several businesses are located including Jonathan’s Sports Lounge & Grill and a Family Dollar.

Police said the investigation is still underway.