The scene of the shooting Sunday afternoon in Raleigh. Photo by Jackson Gillette/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for shooting a man multiple times in Raleigh on Sunday, according to police.

Police said on Sunday shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Chavis Way for a reported shooting.

After arriving, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mykel Marks, 21, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, Marks received a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.