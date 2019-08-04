Arrest made after woman shot while traveling in car near Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in the back as she was riding in a car along a Wake County road near Wendell early Saturday, deputies say.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Indian Trail, where a 23-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The young woman was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Jonathan Joe Woodbury III in a photo from CCBI

“According to witnesses, (the victim) and two of her female friends were traveling down Highway 97, when two male subjects followed their vehicle along the highway before firing rounds at the car,” deputies said in the news release.

Only one woman was hit by gunfire. Officials said she suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Saturday night, deputies said they arrested Jonathan Joe Woodbury III, 23, of Middlesex in connection with the shooting.

Woodbury was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and firing into an occupied vehicle.

