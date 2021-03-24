Arrest made in connection with Raleigh stabbing, barricade situation, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in a stabbing and possible barricade situation that occurred Tuesday night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Wallingford Drive, according to Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found a man who was stabbed in an arm, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

People living nearby were soon evacuated from their homes.

“Information was provided to officers that the suspect ran inside the home. Officers have attempted to make contact with the suspect who may have barricaded himself inside,” a police news release sent around 9:30 p.m. said.

Just before 11:10 p.m., an explosion was heard at the scene. Around 11:45 p.m., police entered the apartment through the front door, but it was not known at the time if they found the suspect inside.

Just after midnight, neighbors living nearby were allowed back into their homes.

Authorities told CBS 17 on Wednesday morning that the suspect in the case had been arrested, but they could not provide the name of the suspect or the charges they’re facing.

This story will be updated when that information becomes available.