RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The person suspected to have shot three juveniles, killing one on Halloween night at a North Raleigh apartment complex, has been arrested.

Raleigh police announced the arrest Thursday morning, saying the suspect is a juvenile male.

CBS 17 has since confirmed the suspect is 15 years old, according to Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department.

The Monday night shooting took place just before 9:15 p.m. at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments, in the 2700 block of Sumner Boulevard, according to police.

When police arrived, they found two male juveniles suffering from serious injuries and a third male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were transported to a hospital. One male, later identified as Xzavion Lawton, died from his injuries.

Lawton’s grandmother Consuela Perry told CBS 17 that Lawton was out trick-or-treating with his friends and never made it home for dinner.

The juvenile suspect was issued a secure custody order and was taken into custody.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.