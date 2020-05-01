Arrest made in June 2019 murder of elderly Raleigh man, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police made an arrest Friday morning in connection with the murder of an 84-year-old man that occurred in June 2019, according to a press release.

Benjamin Merritt

Michael Nicholson, 55, of Raleigh, was arrested Friday around 12:15 a.m. and charged with the June 13, 2019, murder of Benjamin Franklin Merritt.

Police responded to Merritt’s home in the 2200-block of Evers Drive for a welfare check around 5 p.m. on that day. He was found dead inside the home when authorities got there.

Police said nearly two weeks later that the murder did not appear to be random.

CBS 17 learned last year that Merritt was a teacher in Zebulon and also spent much of his career mentoring at-risk youth.

Even after he retired, many young people in the community said Merritt was like a father figure to them and they don’t know why anyone would want to hurt him.

“It shouldn’t of never happened,” said Michael Hood, Merritt’s son-in-law, in June of last year. “It really shouldn’t of never happened. I mean not to a man like that.”

Merritt was the grandfather to Hood’s daughters.

“Couldn’t ask for one better,” said Hood.

Hood says Merritt was an U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War and even after that, he dedicated his life to serving others, taking many in the community under his wing.

“He was kind-hearted,” said Hood. “He was good people. I’m gonna miss him, miss him very much.”

Friends of Merritt said he spent much of his 40-year career teaching and mentoring at-risk youth. Some in the community told CBS 17 they went to his house whenever they needed advice.

“He liked to cook out,” said Hood. “He liked to watch his sports. He liked to talk a lot.”

Nicholson is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com: