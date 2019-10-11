Arrest made in Raleigh broad daylight shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have made arrests in a Sept. 29 shooting that injured one man.

Police say Tevin Darius Young, 28, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The victim, Weslee Javis Hinton, 24, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, damage to property and discharging a firearm in city limits.

The incident was reported around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the 2400 block of Milburnie Road, according to Raleigh police.

In photos from the scene, the shooting appeared to happen in at an apartment complex in east Raleigh that is north of New Bern Avenue and east of North Raleigh Boulevard.

