Arrest made in young man’s shooting death in Wake Forest, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest town officials said Tuesday night an arrest had been made in a shooting death nearly two weeks ago.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 19 along the 300 block of North Taylor Street.

Christopher Lee Lewis Jr.

They arrived to find the victim, identified as Myles Anthony Wilson, had been shot. The 22-year-old died upon his arrival at WakeMed, the release said.

Christopher Lee Lewis Jr. surrendered to authorities earlier Tuesday, according to Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

Lewis was charged with murder in Wilson’s death, Crabtree said.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act, according to a previous news release.

This was Wake Forest’s first murder of the year, officials said.

