RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account.

Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.

The department said Burt deposited a $993.33 fraudulent check and withdrew $225 on June 9.

Burt was given a $6,000 secured bond on the two charges.

Blue Cross Blue Shield NC, Wells Fargo Bank, Coastal Federal Credit Union and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

Information is also available at the N.C. Department of Justice website.