RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old was arrested and charged with murder following a Tuesday night shooting at an apartment complex in Raleigh, police said.

The shooting took place at The Lakes Apartment complex, that is located in the 6600 block of Lakes Drive, around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a heavy police presence was seen shortly after by a CBS 17 crew.



WNCN photo/Virgil Price

Upon arrival, police said officers located an adult male victim, identified as 22-year-old Geovanni Emilio Valerio, suffering from a gunshot wound. Valerio was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said in a Wednesday statement.

Investigators and the homicide unit were still on the scene as of 5 a.m. Wednesday. The follow-up investigation led to the arrest of Rodney Vaughn Stotts Jr., 27, of Raleigh.

Stotts Jr. was transported to the Wake County Detention Center. No bond information has been given by Raleigh police.