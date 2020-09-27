Arrests made, damage seen amid protests in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some damage was reported as protesters marched in Raleigh Saturday night to demonstrate against a recent decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

The protest began in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh around 7:30 p.m. amid road closures already in place by Raleigh officials.

A curfew enacted by the mayor Raleigh is set to begin in at 11 p.m.

Around 9:45 p.m., Raleigh police said they were making arrests as “this event is now an unlawful assembly.”

About 15 minutes earlier, windows were broken at Beasleys Chicken and Honey and at One City Plaza.

Around 9 p.m., a group set an object on fire in front of the public safety center. It is not clear what was set on fire.

