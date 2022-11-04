Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday was a day worth celebrating for the kids and staff at Marbles Kids Museum.

Well-known artist and actress, Alexandra Nechita, donated a special piece of painting to the museum and proceeds from her show over the weekend.

If you grew up in the Triangle then you know the best place to be is Marbles Kids Museum. The popular museum receives visits from all types of families from across the Triangle and even the country.

Nechita said she hopes these two contributions continue to inspire the next generation of artists.

“I’ve been painting since I was a child I started off my career at a very young age and I always felt a deep connection with promoting the arts for kids,” Nechita explained.

Her outstanding resume shows she has gained world-class respect for artists around the world. Nechita had more than a dozen solo exhibits of her paintings worth at least $1.5 million in sales.

She also appeared as a guest on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show and started in many television shows including the teen sitcom ‘Boy Meets World.’ Nechita told CBS 17 she’s had a passion for painting since a child and wants other children to continue to chase their dreams too.

“I’ve had an amazing experience with the arts and I want to be able to promote that same kind of experience for other kids, and kids museums do that best,” Nechita said.

Jennifer Hicks/ Director of Events for Marble Museum explained how the donation impacts the museum

“The donation of this work of art is so special for Marbles because we want to encourage creativity from the smallest child all the way up to adulthood,” Jennifer Hicks Director of Events for Marble Museum said.

Nechita has gained a huge following on social media over the years. She will be in Raleigh for throughout the weekend.

