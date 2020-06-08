Artist creates ‘End Racism Now’ street mural in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of people painted an “End Racism Now” street mural in downtown Raleigh Sunday.

The message is painted in bold, bright yellow letters on Martin Street between South West and South Harrington streets, just outside the Museum of Contemporary Art.

“I just wanted a message that was succinct and that was the message that we chose,” said Charman Driver, who helped organize the mural’s painting.

After seeing the “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Washington D.C., Driver said she was inspired to paint one in Raleigh.

“I also felt that I needed to do something about those Confederate statues that are housed at the state capitol,” she said.

Driver says she called the mayor’s office on Saturday asking for permission to paint a mural on Hillsborough Street — which leads to the State Capitol and the Confederate monuments she wants torn down.

“I asked her (the mayor) if we could write ‘end racism now’ on that street, but she said ‘that’s state property, let me see what else I can do’ and she called the city manager and they gave us this street,” Driver said.

By Sunday afternoon the mural was finished and the message — not only seen — but felt by the crowds of people who came by.

“In case you were wondering where Raleigh stood on this, this is where we stand,” said India Williams, who brought her kids to see the mural. “It has to end now and it takes all of us.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tells CBS 17 the mural was approved as a temporary art installation. When asked whether it will eventually be painted over, she says the city council could approve it as a permanent installation.

More headlines from CBS17.com: