Artsplosure in downtown Raleigh postponed until October due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Artsplosure – The Raleigh Arts Festival, also known as simply Artsplosure, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 41st annual event was originally scheduled to run May 15 and 16 in downtown Raleigh, but because of the pandemic, has been postponed until Oct. 9 and 10.

Artsplosure said their “top priority is the safety of its participating artists, performers, vendors, volunteers, team members, and event attendees. With the current COVID-19 crisis in mind, festival organizers have decided that rescheduling is the only responsible option at this time.”

Artsplosure Executive Director Michael Lowder said postponing the event until October improves “the odds of presenting an event that lives up to our standards and our audience’s expectations.”

Artsplosure is a nonprofit that presents arts festivals in Raleigh, including Artsplosure, and First Night Raleigh since 1991, according to the organization.