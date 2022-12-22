RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – As sub-freezing temperatures come to the Triangle, more families in Wake County are asking for help with their energy bills to heat their homes.

County officials attribute the cold, coupled with higher energy costs to increasing the number of Wake County Energy Assistance Program applications from 600 in December 2021, to 930 so far this month alone.

The program has already promised more than one million dollars to struggling families with $3.8 million available.

Volunteers across the county also help keep homes warm with the Warmth for Wake assistance program.

Since Thanksgiving, the Warmth for Wake program has distributed around 50 emergency space heaters.

Currently, the program has 93 homes in Wake county receiving firewood, too.

RESOURCES: