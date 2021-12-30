As COVID-19 testing demand remains high, Wake County opening 3 new sites starting New Year’s Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the New Year rushes towards us, the demand for COVID-19 tests continues to surge and Wake County is trying to meet the demand.

Pre-registration is required for the three new sites that are opening in Wake County Friday.

Despite the fact there are other testing sites, the Kidd Road site remains a popular location.

The result of that popularity is a long line stretching for nearly a mile with a two-hour wait.

However, there was one person who beat the line — he just walked up.

“I have a kit from home and dropped it off, it was super quick,” said Jose Delasantos. “I called before and they said they would take it.”

When getting vaccines was an issue, the state used PNC Arena as a site to administer those shots.

Starting Friday, PNC Arena becomes one of three additional county testing sites open from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. But you have to pre-register for that site here.

Testing at Word Of God Assembly at 3000 Rock Quarry Road also requires pre-registration at this specific link.

The Five County stadium site where the Muscats play, opens for drive-through testing Monday. It also requires pre-registration at a different link found here.

When someone shows up who hasn’t pre-registered, their car is moved into a separate line where the person is asked to go on their cellphone and fill out the online form or someone helps them to complete the form.

If it’s busy, it will substantially delay them getting a test.

CBS 17 wanted to know why the Kidd Road site remains so popular.

“I’ve been here before and it’s much faster with results,” said Evelyn Bonilla.

Nick Carter waited more than two hours to get his test at Kidd Road.

“All my friends went to other sites said it was just as bad yesterday,” he said

The Kidd Road site is by appointment only. You can make that appointment here.

If you go to a Wake County site requiring an appointment officials are asking the public to have their QR code sent in the appointment confirmation email ready so that staff at the site can scan and in seconds and they can move to the next tent for their testing kit.

The county anticipates demand for testing will remain strong through next week.