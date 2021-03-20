As COVID-19 forces closures, Raleigh pair creates new, pandemic-safe picnic business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many businesses have been forced to close their doors because of challenges brought on by the pandemic, new doors are opening in the Raleigh-Durham area.

According to Yelp, there were nearly half a million new business openings nationwide from March 2020 to March 2021. It’s reported many businesses are learning to adapt to the times and pandemic regulations to make it.

AG Picnics is a new business in the area. Co-founders of the boutique-styled picnic business, Yasmeen Albadawi and Sarena Ghanayem, said their goal was to open a unique business that’s safe during a pandemic.

“Finding a new way and unique way, a different way to do it safely with everything outdoors now, no one wants to be inside anymore. With the great weather coming up, we just felt like this was a perfect time,” Ghanayem said.

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

Photo courtesy of AG Picnics

The picnics are set up at local Raleigh areas, including area parks, Lake Crabtree and the North Carolina Museum of Art. AG Picnics will also set up at area homes.

“For us, it’s the fact that picnics are outside, it’s family-friendly, it’s given people a reason for people to leave their house without feeling uncomfortable,” said Albadawid.

Picnics are booked online like Airbnb. Food, drinks and games are provided at the picnic.

“They’re all local, they’re all here. It feels really good to be able to support them as well, even as you said during COVID, it’s been one of those things where it’s been really hard for small businesses to stay open, so for us to be able to support them and get their name out there, even more, has been so rewarding,” Albadawi said.

She said what they love most about the business is the fact that they are able to incorporate their Arabian culture.

“We’re both Middle Eastern and we love our traditions and our culture, and we’ve been able to add an Arabian-themed picnic, so it gives all of our friends and the locals here a sense of who we are and the experience of our culture, which I think is really cool,” Albadawi said.

AG Picnics has a number of themes for people to choose from. The business owners said they are following COVID protocols including wearing masks and gloves when they serve their customers.