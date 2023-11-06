RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new private security guards began in downtown Raleigh to patrol after high-profile crimes, Raleigh police said Monday they cracked down on the Glenwood South area over the weekend.

The effort is called the “Glenwood Initiative,” which “aims to make the area safe and enjoyable for all,” according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

The news release claims that officers made “great progress” with several arrests over the weekend — exactly a month after a previous Glenwood South round-up.

Police did not say who was arrested or what charges were filed in the weekend crackdown.

The news release included photos that showed a gun, two cellphones, drugs and some pills in plastic bags, and hundreds of dollars in cash.

Photo from Glenwood South crackdown by Raleigh police on first weekend in November. Photo courtesy: Raleigh Police Department.

Police said the arrests are “bringing us one step closer to our mission of making Raleigh one of the safest cities in the country.”

The Glenwood South area is near downtown and is south of Peace Street with Glenwood Avenue running through the center of the entertainment district.

The weekend effort by Raleigh police took place during the first weekend Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s private security guards were out on patrol.

“We are proud of our officers and their continued efforts to promote community policing and prevent crime,” Raleigh police said Monday.

Raleigh police also ran a crackdown in Glenwood South the first weekend in October, when there were 90 drug and alcohol busts, 4 guns seized and, 9 fake IDs found, officials said last month.