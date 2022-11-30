RALEIGH, N.C. — A 27-year-old Raleigh man was killed while crossing New Bern Avenue on Tuesday night, the third fatal pedestrian crash in the city in the last month.

According to the federal government, incidents involving pedestrian fatalities are increasing dramatically nationwide.

Many Raleigh streets have seen a huge jump in automobile and pedestrian traffic during the past few years as the population here increases.

Although there are traffic lights and crosswalks in many locations, not every pedestrian uses those aids to cross the street when they are available.

Police say the victim in Tuesday night’s fatality was not crossing in an area designated as a crosswalk when he was struck and killed around 8:30 p.m.

Police say Ronge Mwanakyungu died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the car who struck him faces no charges according to police. They also say that driver stayed at the scene.

In the last month, the city has seen a series of fatal pedestrian crashes and although the circumstances surrounding each case are different — they reflect a nationwide trend.

“The federal government estimates more than 7,300 pedestrians lost their lives in 2021 and that’s up 80 percent from 10 years ago, said Jessica Cicchino, the Vice President of Research at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Cicchino has studied the pedestrian accident problem for the IIHS.

The institute says more than three-quarters of the pedestrian fatalities occur in the dark, and those nighttime fatalities are increasing faster than daytime pedestrian deaths.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Cicchino if there are things pedestrians can do to make themselves safer.

“Pedestrians should be cognizant when they’re walking at night, people will have a hard time seeing them,” she said. Even so, “the onus is really on the driver to make sure they avoid these crashes.”

Municipalities need to also make roads safer.

Lowering speed limits on congested roads where there is more pedestrian traffic is helpful.

“Even a small decrease in speed can make a difference in whether a pedestrian survives a crash,” Cicchino said.

The institute says redesigning roads to include sidewalks, median islands in the middle of streets, and better lighting all would help make roads safer for pedestrians.

The City of Raleigh has an ongoing program to improve pedestrian safety and that includes a plan to add things like more sidewalks.

If you see a place in the city where improvements need to be made you can go to the “Walk Raleigh” webpage and follow the prompts to add your request to city projects.