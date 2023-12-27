RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When you’re driving around Raleigh, be prepared to pump the brakes on some, not all, neighborhood streets.

For the third year in a row, Raleigh lowered the speed limit on more than 100 neighborhood streets to 25 or 30 mph, but still hundreds of neighborhood streets have a speed limit that remains unchanged.

The citywide speed limit is 35 miles per hour unless otherwise posted.

Raven Yurtal’s street near downtown Raleigh is one of the newest to get a lower speed limit.

“Getting to 25 from 35 I think was an excellent idea, and it honestly should have happened sooner,” Yurtal said.

So why didn’t it happen sooner?

William Shumaker is the Mobility Development Supervisor in Raleigh’s Transportation Department. He said most neighborhood speed limit changes begin with a citizen request.

Demand from citizens skyrocketed in 2021. That led to lower speed limits on 186 streets this year through the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. In 2022, 213 streets had their speed lowered, and in 2021, 128 streets had their speed lowered.

According to a 2022 memo to the City Council, there are about 5,000 neighborhood streets.

Given the thousands of streets, CBS 17 asked Shumaker if the current way of lowering speeds is too much of a piecemeal process.

“There are pros and cons to anything we do,” Shumaker said.

He said one pro to the current approach is that the city can replace signs incrementally, since there are sign standards requiring the city to change signs every ten years.

“That being said, there’d be a lot of value if we can go ahead and get all the neighborhood streets reduced at one time and that way it’s a lot faster,” Shumaker said.

CBS 17 asked him if the city will eventually need to just make a standard neighborhood street limit.

“So, there is a strategic planning initiative that pushes for that standardization of speed limits based on road classification,” Shumaker said. “So, ultimately that is the goal, whether that’s through this program or we partner with our Vision Zero program that has different funds available.”

It’s a goal he said would involve the city council.

“I do think that the idea of changing the code, I think that may be a good idea,” said Mayor Pro Tem and At-Large City Council Member Jonathan Melton. “I do think it should come from the experts on our staff, whether they think that is meaningful change or not.”

Melton points to council lowering the downtown speed limit to 25 miles per hour, and prohibiting right turns on red in downtown, as two steps to make streets safer.

At nearly every meeting, the council approves lower speeds on a handful of streets as part of its consent agenda, the final step in the citizen initiated process.

“I cannot think of any time that a speed limit reduction was pulled out of the consent agenda item for further discussion or a separate vote,” Melton said.

CBS 17 asked Shumaker if there are concerns regarding consistency of speeds on neighborhood streets.

“Yeah, that is a major concern where consistency is key,” Shumaker said. “The more consistent that we can make the road network, you know, then it becomes almost automatic.”

He said every street that is lowered does have a sign posted to remind drivers.

Shumaker said the city follows up to see if lowering the speed limit alone is enough to slow drivers down. He said roughly 70% of the time, the city doesn’t need to make any further changes to slow drivers.

In the new year, Shumaker hopes the city can take on more requests, at a minimum keeping the status quo of lowering about 200 streets a year, or potentially ramping up to 300-400 streets.

“Demand is outstripping our ability to put out the signs and we’re moving as fast as we can,” Shumaker said.