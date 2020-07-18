As storms hit Raleigh region, family displaced after massive tree falls on Knightdale home

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — As severe storms hit eastern Wake County and other areas on Saturday afternoon, a large tree damaged a Knightdale home and displaced the family living there.

At least three severe thunderstorm warnings with heavy rain and winds of up to 60 mph were issued for various parts of Wake County on Saturday.

Numerous trees were downed in the Knightdale and Wendell area. There were about 3,000 power outages in the Willow Springs area along with those in Knightdale and Wendell.

Around 4 p.m., a massive tree fell on a home along the 5500 block of Dunn Road in Knightdale.

The owner was watching TV in his bedroom when the ceiling fan crashed on his arm. The homeowner felt wind through the home and then realized the large tree had fallen on the house.

Two of the three occupants were home at the time, but no one was hurt.

The family said they are shocked at the incident and their home is filled with branches and leaves inside.

The family is now displaced and will be helped by the Red Cross.

A flash flood warning for areas in Wake and Johnston counties was allowed to expire at 7 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com: