RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a ‘pitty’ — the Wake County Animal Center says there are 43 pit bulls currently living at the shelter, waiting to go to their forever homes.

The shelter announced a special adoption campaign Sunday for National Pit Bull Awareness Month.

During the month of October, organizers say you can adopt one any of their pit bulls for just $25.

It’s a big discount from their usual adoption fee of $95.

Breaking the stereotype

“Pit bulls might be the most misunderstood dogs, surrounded with negative stereotypes and false perceptions,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson.

She says pit bulls are actually among the most tolerant dogs, according to the American Temperament Test Society.

The test disproves the inaccurate stereotypes of pit bulls, which accuse them of being born inherently aggressive.

Experts say these ideas date back to the 1800s, when pits were bred to fight bulls and bears in the United Kingdom.

In modern society, they say those false perceptions cause a great deal of hardship for pit bull owners.

According to a release from the Wake County Animal Center, the term “pit bull” has become a generic term used to loosely describe a dog based only on its physical appearance.

They say there are four breeds that are commonly included in the modern pit bull-type category:

American Pit Bull Terrier (the only formal breed with the term “pit bull” in its name)

American Staffordshire Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

American Bully

The (sweet) reality

“The reality is that pit bulls are just about the nicest dogs out there,” Adamson says. “They’re sweet as pie when they’re loved and cared for.”

“They have the same potential for kindness as a Golden Retriever or Labrador and make marvelous working and companion dogs,” says a release from the Wake County Animal Center. “They can be loving pets for children, adults and everyone in between.”

Dr. Jennifer Frederico, the director of the Wake County Animal Center, has four pit bulls of her own, according to a release.

She says they are all adopted from the shelter — and she’s lucky to have them.

“I spend a lot of time every day with my dogs, it is always a joy,” said Dr. Federico, “They have feelings, emotions of their own, and they make us better people in the end because they will love you no matter what. They are excited when you come home, and they do not care if it is every thirty minutes – it is going to be the same excitement!”

Ready to adopt?

The Wake County Animal Center is open for adoptions every day from noon until 6 p.m.

It’s located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Officials say all animals adopted from the center are spayed or neutered and microchipped prior to going home with their new families.

To check out their adoption gallery and start the search for your new best friend,