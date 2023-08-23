RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public schools teachers in Wake County are working to get their classrooms ready for the traditional school year starting in less than a week.

At the same time, the district is working to hire hundreds of more teachers.

Teacher Haley Magee was inside of her empty 4th grade classroom Wednesday morning at Beaverdam Elementary School in Raleigh – preparing for students to fill the seats in just a few days.

She’s one of over 100 new teachers hired in the district for this school year.

Wake County has filled over 97% of teacher positions in the county – something the district attributes to competitive pay, benefits and support for teachers.

Magee says as a new teacher herself – she’s leaned on others.

“As a beginning teacher, Wake County has a program for all beginning teachers that we’re part of, we’re given a mentor who we can rely on to ask questions,” Magee said.

Even with a nearly 98% fill rate, district leaders say around 300 classrooms will still start the traditional school year without a teacher.

Those spots will be filled by substitutes – and in some cases – principals will even step in to teach. However, this need for instructors nationwide has had some silver linings for teachers.

“I was able to look at a lot of different schools and pick a good fit for me,” Magee said.

The district says with 294 positions still open, they are not quite in the clear yet and are working every day to hire more teachers. But for the ones ready to start the year like Magee, their focus is putting the finishing touches on classrooms that are safe and welcoming.

“This year’s going to be a great year, we’re going to learn a lot and have a lot of fun,” Magee added.

The traditional school year in Wake County starts on Aug. 28.