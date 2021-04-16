As vaccine supply increases, Wake County sees no wait time to schedule COVID-19 vaccination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County said a steady supply of vaccine and no more surges of eligible people has nearly eliminated any wait time to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In the past, anyone wanting a vaccine through Wake County would likely be put on a waitlist.

But with the state opening eligibility to everyone earlier in the month and a steady supply of vaccine has nearly eliminated the waitlist.

“Now it just takes you right to our schedule to look at available appointments and pick one if you want,” said county spokeswoman Stacy Beard. “We can’t guarantee they’ll be open spots, so in a way, they’re still could be a wait.”

Beard said demand for vaccines through the county remains high.

She said other counties may be seeing a decrease in demand for the vaccine but that hasn’t happened yet in Wake County.

“Our time will come, too,” she said. “But for now it’s steady.”

As of Friday, 45.8 percent of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose. A third of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

In Wake County, 24.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.