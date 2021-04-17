As world celebrates Jackie Robinson’s legacy, a look at the impact Negro League players had in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number 42 has become iconic.

The man who wore it, Jackie Robinson, is also considered a pioneer. This week, Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day.

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier when he made his MLB debut.

Players and on-field personnel sported the number “42” in Robinson’s honor.

“I think it’s one of the greatest things that has happened in baseball to honor him in such a manner,” said Bobby Sanders.

However, as a former Negro League player, he was not the only one striving to break into the major leagues at the time.

So were many other Black men across the country, including in the Triangle.

“You think back to 1947. The Negro League was started in 1920. So, 27 years after they started the Negro Leagues, Jackie breaks the color line,” Sanders said.

Sanders is an instructor and president of the Faculty Senate at Shaw University.

He remembers growing up going to Raleigh Tiger, Durham Black Sox games and even games in Rocky Mount.

“When you talk about the Negro Leagues. You’re talking about a bunch of men pursuing their dreams — and you had so many teams. The one guy that comes to mind is a man named John Adam “Bud” Bobby. He played for the Durham Black Sox,” Sanders explained.

“The Raleigh Tigers, I witnessed Charlie Neal and Wes Covington play right out there at Chavis Park. Three blocks from Shaw University’s campus. They both ended up in the major leagues,” Sanders said.

Sanders said while the league faded away, the memories and its impact has not.

“Black baseball players are getting the opportunity regardless of if they make it or not. They are getting their opportunities. But you had so many people out here that were excellent ball players that didn’t get their opportunity,” said Sanders.

In December, MLB designated the Negro Leagues to “Major League” status.

They called it a long-time oversight.