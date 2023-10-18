ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the next few days, the name of the newest member of the Zebulon police K-9 unit is up for a vote.

The 16-month-old dog is a male German Shepard and the department said it has narrowed down the name preferences to either “Astro” or “Reeves.”

Which does he look like to you?

Voting is open through Friday on the Zebulon Police Department Facebook page. Just leave a comment on the post with your favorite of the two options.

Whatever his name ends up being, the handsome soon-to-be officer starts school on Oct. 31.

The department said they want him to have a name for his first day of class.