RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was briefly pinned when her car overturned during a wreck on Interstate 40 during rush hour in Raleigh Friday.

The incident was reported at 6 p.m. on the I-40 westbound lanes at mile marker 301, which is near Rock Quarry Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Three right lanes are closed heading west on I-40 a mile past exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road.

The NCDOT camera at the scene showed a red car that was overturned, several fire trucks and two ambulances.

Raleigh police said a woman was alone in the car when she wrecked — and flipped the vehicle.

The woman was briefly pinned but rescued and suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The NCDOT said the highway should be clear by 9 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the wreck.