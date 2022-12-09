MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville EMS said at least one person was stabbed during an armed robbery late Thursday night involving ‘mostly juveniles.’

They said they were called to Green Drive, a residential road, in reference to at least one person being stabbed.

Officials believe the stabbing involved ‘mostly juveniles’ and that it was ‘most likely’ over drugs.

It is not clear how many people were stabbed and what their conditions are.

No suspect’s names have been released.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.