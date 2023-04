RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several lanes of a north Raleigh road were closed Sunday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, police said.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Duraleigh Road at Edwards Mill Road.

Three lanes of Duraleigh Road were closed at the intersection.

Images from the scene showed an SUV, a sedan and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck.

At least one person was injured, police said.

Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

The NCDOT said the intersection should be clear by 6:50 p.m.