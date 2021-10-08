At least 1 injured in shooting on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning on Western Boulevard.

The call reporting the shooting came in just before noon to the 5600 block of Western Boulevard, which is near the intersection with Jones Franklin Road.

Raleigh police confirmed at least one person, an adult male, was injured in the shooting.

That victim is being treated at WakeMed. He is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

