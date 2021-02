RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies say at least one person was shot in a small neighborhood southeast of Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. along Cedar Rail Road, which is off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said that the shooting was not deadly.

No other details were available. This story will be updated.