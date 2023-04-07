RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said at least one person was injured when shots were fired into a home Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 2:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fox Hollow Drive, which is at the corner of Sanderford Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said shots were fired into a building, resulting in minor injuries.

Officers at the scene set up crime scene tape in the area and blocked off the road.

The investigation is still underway. No arrests have been announced.

No other details were released Friday.