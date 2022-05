RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies responded to a shooting in the northern part of the county Thursday afternoon, officials said.

One person was shot around 3:40 p.m. in the 15000 block of Creedmoor Road/U.S. 50, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Curry said the person was shot domestic-related incident. The shooting appeared to happen at the end of a long dirt road off Creedmoor Road.

No other details were available.