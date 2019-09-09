4 stabbed in Wake County neighborhood, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said four people were stabbed in a neighborhood in Wake County Sunday night.

The incident was reported at a home in the 5900 block of Gamble Drive, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing was first reported before 10 p.m. At least one stabbing happened in the 2700 block of Franks Drive, which is connected to Gamble Drive in the same neighborhood, Curry said.

The neighborhood is located southeast of Raleigh between the Neuse River and Barwell Road, south of Poole Road.

There was no word about a suspect late Sunday night.

No other details were immediately available.

Wake County deputies at the scene after four people were stabbed Sunday night in the Gamble Drive area. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

