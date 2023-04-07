RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said at least one person was seriously hurt in a crash early Friday morning.

At about 2:23 a.m., officers said they were called to Lake Wheeler Road near Centennial Parkway in reference to a crash.

The area is in front of the State Farmers Market.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the police department.

Raleigh police said the intersection was closed because of the crash and drivers should avoid the area.

They did not know when the road would reopen.

(David Hattman/CBS 17)

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.