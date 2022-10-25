Police on the scene Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in broad daylight northeast of downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of June Lane, which is at the Washington Terrace Apartments near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Milburnie Road, according to police.

When police arrived, they found a man who had serious injuries from a shooting, according to a news release.

A nearby apartment building was also hit by gunfire but no one else was injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The intersection is about two blocks east of Saint Augustine’s University and a block from Mary E. Phillips High School.