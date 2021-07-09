1 dead after shooting in Wake County near Cary, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened Friday evening near Cary.

The incident was reported around 6:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Jones Franklin Road, which is a portion of the road between Tryon Road and Holly Springs Road.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry confirmed at least one person was shot. Deputies later told CBS 17 that a death investigation is underway regarding the shooting.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.